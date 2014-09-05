UFO – THE SECRET: Evidence We Are Not Alone

This story and the trail of scientific discovery presented in this film proves that the official US government position on UFOs has been, and still is, a carefully orchestrated deception designed to hide the most extraordinary secret in recorded history. The movie includes the shocking facts behind this amazing story and features video, photos, and secret government documents, along with a fascinating series of spellbinding interviews with investigators, witnesses, researchers, scientists, astronauts and the best known most credible UFO authorities in the world today. Packed with expert analysis, in dept commentary and unforgettable conclusions about this alarming cover-up. Movie is written by Jim Marrs, New York Times best-selling author of Crossfire, Alien Agenda and Rule by Secrecy.



Original content here is published under these license terms: X License Type: Non-commercial, Attribution, Share Alike License Summary: You may copy this content, create derivative work from it, and re-publish it for non-commercial purposes, provided you include an overt attribution to the author(s) and the re-publication must itself be under the terms of this license or similar. License URL: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-sa/3.0/