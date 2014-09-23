SIRIUS – Dr. Steven Greer – The Movie

Over 100 Government, Military, and Intelligence Community witnesses testify on record about their first-hand experiences with UFOs and the cover-up.

“Sirius” is a feature length documentary that follows Dr. Steven Greer to disclose top secret information about UFO´s, classified energy & propulsion techniques. He accumulates Government, Military and Intelligence Community witnesses who testify on record about their first-hand experiences with UFOs and extraterrestrial visitors.

Dr. Greer about the UFO phenomenon: “The question is not, do they exist but: how they are getting here.”

Here you´ll see the full documentary for free