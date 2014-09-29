Out of the Blue – Interview James Fox – english/deutsch

The movie “Out of the Blue”, an award-winning UFO-documentary, reveals through exclusive interviews with high-ranking military and government personnel, that some Unidentified Flying Objects could be of extraterrestrial origin. It is one of the most remarkable documentations ever realized about the UFO phenomenon. You can see this movie clicking here.

The following is an interview with James Fox, Executive Producer of “Out of the Blue” commenting major content of “Out of the Blue” – with german subtitles. A MUST to see!

German translation:

Der Film “Out of the Blue”, ein preisgekrönter UFO-Dokumentarfilm, enthüllt durch exklusive Interviews mit hochrangigen Militärs und Regierungspersonal, dass einige nicht identifizierte fliegende Objekte außerirdischen Ursprungs sein könnten. Es ist eine der besten Dokumentationen, die jemals über das UFO-Phänomen realisiert wurden. Sie können diesen Film im Original hier sehen.

Das folgende ist ein Interview mit James Fox, dem Regisseur von “Out of the Blue”, mit einer Zusammenstellung der wichtigsten Szenen aus “Out of the Blue” – mit deutschen Untertiteln.