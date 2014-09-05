Intruders – Alien Abduction – Interview with Budd Hopkins and abductees

Intruders – Alien Abduction – Interview with Budd Hopkins and abductees. This rare video was filmed approximately three years before the movie came out, which was also called “Intruders”.
The Dini Petty Show was a very popular talk show in Canada in the late ’80s and ’90s.
The interview here was filmed in Toronto, Ontario, Canada and aired on Sept 14, 1989.

