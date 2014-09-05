Angel, Alien and UFO Encounters
This documentary from 2014 starts with a speech of former US President Ronald Reagan at the UN. He said: “…how easy his task and mine might be in these meetings that we held if suddenly there was a threat to this world from some other species from another planet outside in the universe. We’d forget all the little local differences that we have between our countries … I occasionally think,” continued Reagan, “how quickly our differences worldwide would vanish if we were facing an alien threat from outside this world. And yet, I ask, is not an alien force ALREADY among us?”
