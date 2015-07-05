Aliens on the Moon: The Truth Exposed
Aliens on the Moon: The Truth Exposed – is a new 2015 UFO and Alien documentary. The two-hour special is going to expose the truth about aliens on the moon. This film shows never-before-seen photos from NASA, revealing installations, factories, saucers, hangers and other technical installations on the moon. Astronauts and other experts comment the content and get you a new view about what you thought is the truth…
Copyright secured by Digiprove © 2015 Tobaro Media
Acknowledgements: video content: see our fair use polic more...Some Rights Reserved