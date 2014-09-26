UFO evidence / Beweise – NASA Videos

Is there really clear evidence of UFOs? the answer is YES!
This film shows some video footage and pictures, and clear evidence by NASA recordings.

German translation:
Gibt es wirklich UFO-Beweise ? die Antwort ist eindeutig JA!.
Dieser Film zeigt einige Video Aufnahmen und Fotos sowie eindeutige Beweise durch NASA Aufnahmen.

