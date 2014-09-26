UFO evidence / Beweise – NASA Videos
Is there really clear evidence of UFOs? the answer is YES!
This film shows some video footage and pictures, and clear evidence by NASA recordings.
German translation:
Gibt es wirklich UFO-Beweise ? die Antwort ist eindeutig JA!.
Dieser Film zeigt einige Video Aufnahmen und Fotos sowie eindeutige Beweise durch NASA Aufnahmen.
you may use our facebook site to discuss and follow updates.
Copyright secured by Digiprove © 2014 Tobaro Media
Acknowledgements: video content-see our fair use policySome Rights Reserved