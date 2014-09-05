Intruders – Alien Abduction – Interview with Budd Hopkins and abductees
Intruders – Alien Abduction – Interview with Budd Hopkins and abductees. This rare video was filmed approximately three years before the movie came out, which was also called “Intruders”.
The Dini Petty Show was a very popular talk show in Canada in the late ’80s and ’90s.
The interview here was filmed in Toronto, Ontario, Canada and aired on Sept 14, 1989.
you may use our facebook site to discuss and follow updates.
Copyright secured by Digiprove © 2014 Tobaro Media
Acknowledgements: video content-see our fair use policySome Rights Reserved